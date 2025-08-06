A Conservative former council leader has defected to Reform UK - becoming the party's fourth councillor on the local authority in Hartlepool.

Councillor Mike Young, who represents the Rural West ward on Hartlepool Borough Council, has announced he has quit the Conservatives and said “only Reform has the answers”.

He was first elected to the council in a by-election in July 2018 and has held his seat ever since, serving as the leader of the local authority in the 2023-24 municipal year.

Cllr Young becomes the fourth Reform UK councillor on Hartlepool Borough Council and the second Conservative representative to defect to the party after Cllr Rob Darby in May.

From left, Councillors Ed Doyle, Amanda Napper, Rob Darby and Mike Young. Photo credit: Reform UK Hartlepool.

He said: “I no longer have confidence that the Conservative Party, nationally or locally, can provide the leadership to meet the challenges facing our town and our country.”

He had also previously served as deputy council leader from May 2019 until August 2021, and then again in the 2022-23 municipal year, and had been the leader of the Conservative group on the local authority.

Cllr Young added: “When I served as leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, we began to turn the tide.

“We laid important foundations for economic growth through investment and regeneration. That progress must not be scuppered nor lost.”

In May Cllr Amanda Napper secured the first seat for Reform UK on Hartlepool Borough Council since 2021 with victory in the Throston by-election.

It came after she finished second to Labour’s Jonathan Brash in the July 2024 General Election and was a runner up to Labour in the subsequent council Burn Valley by-election for the MP’s old seat.

Cllr Darby then defected to Reform a week on from Cllr Napper’s success, adding he believed the Conservative Party had “left him” and he felt “let down by so many broken promises”.

Cllr Napper, Reform UK group leader on the council, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Mike, who brings a wealth of experience.

“Together with Cllr Rob Darby and Cllr Ed Doyle we will be holding Labour to account.”

It means Hartlepool Borough Council is now made up of 22 Labour representatives, five independents, four Conservatives, four Reform councillors and one Independent Union representative.