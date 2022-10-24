Mayor Houchen, who supported Mr Sunak in the most recent leadership contest, but last week backed calls for Boris Johnson to return as PM, welcomed the announcement of Mr Sunak as the new Conservative leader.

He also said he hoped it would mean an end to the “ridiculous” situation of recent months, which has been dogged by party infighting, economic turmoil and resignation of Liz Truss after just 44 days in office.

Mayor Houchen said: “I'd like to congratulate Rishi on becoming Prime Minister. He's helped to deliver projects across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool that will create long term opportunities that will transform our area.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has congratulated Rishi Sunak on winning the contest to become the new Prime Minister.

“From the UK's first and largest Freeport in Redcar through to the new Treasury Campus in Darlington, he's been a huge ally and friend to our area and I will hold his feet to the fire to make sure progress continues now he's Prime Minister.

“I hope this is the end of the ridiculous saga that's occurred over recent months and that Rishi, leading the Government, can now concentrate on getting us through the difficult months ahead."

Mr Sunak won the race to be the next Conservative leader, and Prime Minister, after Boris Johnson dramatically decided not to run on Sunday evening, and Penny Mordaunt pulled out on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easington MP Grahame Morris

But Labour MP for Easington has joined members of his own party in slamming the process which brought Mr Sunak to power.

He said: "Any Government that crashed the economy, tanked the pound, wrecked the mortgage market, and created a black hole in the public finances, should be removed from office, yet we have Tory MPs wanting to drag the country down for another two years.

"Conservative members rejected Rishi, and the only way to restore political stability in the UK is at the ballot box, and with a government that has the votes and consent of the British public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mail has approached Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer for reaction.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer had backed Boris Johnson to stand for PM again.