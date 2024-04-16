Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sites will benefit from more than £2million in funding as part of the HGV parking and driver welfare scheme, which aims to address the shortage of secure overnight parking spaces for the large trucks across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total £1.4million is to go towards improvements on their southbound facilities and £900,000 on northbound works.

Roads Minister Guy Opperman, far right, was joined By Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer for a tour of Hartlepool firm Ron Perry & Son.

Off the back of that announcement, roads minister Guy Opperman was joined by Conservative Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer for a tour of Ron Perry & Son, located off the A19 at Elwick services.

They were shown round by managing director Ron Perry and director of operations Dan Perry, who explained how the grant would be used to create a new secure overnight parking space for 68 vehicles.

The proposed plans include state-of-the-art security measures, such as barrier-controlled entry, live-monitored CCTV cameras, and routine site inspections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also future proof the facilities, with electric vehicle charging points, along with providing enhanced amenities such as welfare units with toilet facilities, showers and vending machines accessible 24/7.

Mrs Mortimer listens to details of plans to expand facilities at Ron Perry & Son.

Within the terms of the grant all works are set to be completed by the end of the 2024-2025 financial year, with the facility to be open to HGV drivers travelling northbound and southbound on the A19 by spring of 2025.

Speaking after the visit, Ms Mortimer said: “I’m pleased that Ron Perry & Son have considered drivers welfare within their plans, as HGV drivers are key workers who keep the country running smoothly.

“Alongside the security measures, Ron has shared plans which will improve driver’s wellbeing, with upgrades to toilets, shower facilities and rest areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As our area’s potential is being recognised, with increasing investment and relocation from national and international companies, measures like these ensure our connectivity is future-proofed and keep our drivers safe.”