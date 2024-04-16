Roads minister Guy Opperman joins Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer on visit to Ron Perry & Son
It was confirmed last month that Hartlepool-based Ron Perry & Son had secured government grants to make multiple improvements to heavy goods vehicle (HGV) parking facilities on the A19 northbound and southbound.
The sites will benefit from more than £2million in funding as part of the HGV parking and driver welfare scheme, which aims to address the shortage of secure overnight parking spaces for the large trucks across England.
In total £1.4million is to go towards improvements on their southbound facilities and £900,000 on northbound works.
Off the back of that announcement, roads minister Guy Opperman was joined by Conservative Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer for a tour of Ron Perry & Son, located off the A19 at Elwick services.
They were shown round by managing director Ron Perry and director of operations Dan Perry, who explained how the grant would be used to create a new secure overnight parking space for 68 vehicles.
The proposed plans include state-of-the-art security measures, such as barrier-controlled entry, live-monitored CCTV cameras, and routine site inspections.
They will also future proof the facilities, with electric vehicle charging points, along with providing enhanced amenities such as welfare units with toilet facilities, showers and vending machines accessible 24/7.
Within the terms of the grant all works are set to be completed by the end of the 2024-2025 financial year, with the facility to be open to HGV drivers travelling northbound and southbound on the A19 by spring of 2025.
Speaking after the visit, Ms Mortimer said: “I’m pleased that Ron Perry & Son have considered drivers welfare within their plans, as HGV drivers are key workers who keep the country running smoothly.
“Alongside the security measures, Ron has shared plans which will improve driver’s wellbeing, with upgrades to toilets, shower facilities and rest areas.
“As our area’s potential is being recognised, with increasing investment and relocation from national and international companies, measures like these ensure our connectivity is future-proofed and keep our drivers safe.”
She added: “The Conservatives are on the side of drivers, with a record £1billion funding being reallocated from HS2 to our roads across Teesside and now consideration for those who are making the longest journeys.”