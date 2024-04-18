Swimming instructor will 'not give up' after plans to open pool for bookings at Hartlepool house are rejected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application went before the latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee for the pool located at a house in The Paddock, in Seaton Carew.

Applicant Suzanne Yorke was looking to open up the existing swimming pool, which is currently only for residential use, to allow it to be visited by the public.

She said the facility would have been for those who cannot access larger swimming facilities in Hartlepool and offer the chance for water therapy for elderly and disabled residents and one-to-one swimming lessons for children.

Planning documents stated the pool would be used by a maximum of five people at any one time and access would be booked via a “smart” online or app system.

However, councillors voted to unanimously reject the application, in line with recommendations from planning officers.

Speaking after the meeting, applicant Ms Yorke, a qualified swimming teacher, said: “I am disappointed, I think there is a bit of a misconception about what I’m trying to achieve.

“I’m not going to give up, I do think it will benefit the community and I’ve had so much support.”

She added she will speak to a planning consultant about “tweaking” the proposals and potentially submit another application addressing the issues raised.

The majority of concerns from councillors at the meeting had been around parking and the level of potential traffic at the site given the area in which it is located.

Jonathan Loughrey, planning agent for the application, responded by stating they had tried their best to appease all concerns with the proposals for the 4metre by 9metre pool, which would offer a dedicated facility aiming to benefit the community.

Council planners had ruled the application should be refused due to the proposal having “the potential to result in a significant detrimental impact on both the character of the surrounding area and neighbour amenity”.

The application included converting the existing garage, which is attached to the room containing the swimming pool, to incorporate uni-sex changing facilities.

It also featured an additional two on-site vehicle parking bays for pool users, which would have been managed through the booking system.