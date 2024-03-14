'The proliferation of these HMOs is a massive problem' - Decision on latest Hartlepool HMO bid is delayed
Proposals to convert 78 Grange Road, Hartlepool, into a large HMO to accommodate eight people went before the latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee.
HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.
Submitted by Carwood House, proposals outlined how the terraced site currently has six bedrooms in addition to a lounge, dining room and sitting room.
The applicant is looking to convert the building to provide eight bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, along with a new communal kitchen area.
A report from officers ahead of the meeting had recommended the proposals were approved, ruling they would not have a “significant negative impact on neighbour amenity, parking, highway safety, crime and anti-social behaviour”.
However, councillor Gary Allen, Victoria ward representative on the planning committee, raised concerns there are already parking issues in the area and the backstreets are an “absolute disgrace” due to issues such as waste.
He added: “The proliferation of these HMOs is a massive problem.
“It just creates a problem for the whole character of the area.”
Cllr Moss Body subsequently proposed the application was deferred so officers can have “a further consideration of the wide areas of concern” and come back with more information.
This was unanimously supported by the committee.
A planning statement in support of the proposals said the property owners “have already appointed a reputable local management agent to oversee the day-to-day management of the HMO”.