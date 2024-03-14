'The proliferation of these HMOs is a massive problem' - Decision on latest Hartlepool HMO bid is delayed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Submitted by Carwood House, proposals outlined how the terraced site currently has six bedrooms in addition to a lounge, dining room and sitting room.

A decision on a bid to transform 78 Grange Road, Hartlepool, into a HMO has been put on hold.

The applicant is looking to convert the building to provide eight bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, along with a new communal kitchen area.

A report from officers ahead of the meeting had recommended the proposals were approved, ruling they would not have a “significant negative impact on neighbour amenity, parking, highway safety, crime and anti-social behaviour”.

However, councillor Gary Allen, Victoria ward representative on the planning committee, raised concerns there are already parking issues in the area and the backstreets are an “absolute disgrace” due to issues such as waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The proliferation of these HMOs is a massive problem.

“It just creates a problem for the whole character of the area.”

Cllr Moss Body subsequently proposed the application was deferred so officers can have “a further consideration of the wide areas of concern” and come back with more information.

This was unanimously supported by the committee.