Council chiefs have pledged to continue to take action over illegal cigarettes, tobacco and vapes after almost £9,000 of illicit products were seized last year.

Hartlepool Borough Council bosses stressed the sale and supply of counterfeit or smuggled tobacco continues to be a "significant issue" in the town and the North East as a whole.

During 2024/25, local authority trading standards officers sought to enforce a wide range of legislation seeking to tackle the distribution of counterfeit and illicit tobacco.

In total they seized 7,860 illegal cigarettes and 7.9kg of illegal tobacco from the market with a combined street value of approximately £2,913.

Work has been going on in Hartlepool to crackdown on illegal vapes.

During the year they also removed 589 illegal vapes with a street value of £5,890 from sale.

Council chiefs stressed there are “strict rules” governing ‘nicotine delivery devices’ such as e-liquids and vapes, which are age restricted products, and the team has been working with local retailers and several manufacturers to ensure legal compliance.

The update was provided to the latest meeting of the local authority’s Neighbourhood Services Committee as part of the trading standards service plan for 2025/26.

Committee chair, Labour Councillor Karen Oliver, praised the “terrific amount of work and success in enforcement” being carried out to tackle stores selling illicit tobacco and vapes.

She added: “It’s amazing what they’ve done so far.”

She also pointed to how a motion was unanimously backed at last month’s full council meeting to lobby government to ask for “greater tools to enable our teams to take further action quicker.”

Independent Cllr Sue Little also praised the team’s work in identifying and taking action against a shop, Belle Vue Convenience Store, who were found to be selling “counterfeit and dangerous” bottles of vodka which were “potentially lethal.”

She added: “With finding illegal tobacco, illegal vapes, illegal alcohol, that’s probably saved so many people’s lives at the end of the day.”

Officers added over the past year five closure orders were imposed against traders under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Anyone with information regarding the sale of illegal cigarettes or vapes can contact the local authority’s trading standards team on (01429) 523362 or [email protected].