Three fire engines remain at the scene in Seaton Meadows, in Hartlepool, after huge plumes of smoke rose high above the town on Tuesday, January 23.

Cleveland Fire Brigade are expected to remain on site “for some time” and smoke is expected in the area “for the foreseeable future.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Our advice remains – all residents and businesses within the area are encouraged to keep doors and windows closed and minimise time spent outside.

“If you must go outside, we would advise you to minimise your exposure and limit the amount of time you spend outside in the smoke.

“If you experience any symptoms, please seek medical advice by calling NHS 111.