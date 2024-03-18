St Hild's Church of England School lockdown: Boy arrested after threats made to Hartlepool pupils
and live on Freeview channel 276
St Hild’s Church of England School, in King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, remained closed for around 90 minutes after the school activated emergency procedures on Monday, March 18, at about 3.40pm.
This followed “some concerns raised” after an alleged threat was made to two pupils by a youth.
Scores of relatives stood outside the school while the lockdown continued.
A sizeable police presence was also visible outside the gates.
Pupils were eventually allowed to leave the premises at around 5.10pm.
Cleveland Police have now confirmed that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in police custody.
A statement on Monday night added: “We would like to thank the community for your co-operation and patience during this incident.”
The force had said in an earlier statement that: “There is currently a precautionary police presence in the area of St Hild’s School, in Hartlepool, following some concerns raised after a threat was made to two boys at the school.”
It continued: “The school have followed their own safeguarding procedures and have activated a lockdown at the school whilst officers make inquiries.”
In a statement on social media after the lockdown was lifted, St Hild’s said: “We appreciate your co-operation and assistance during this time.
"Thank you for your understanding.”
The school had earlier said that “the incident in question is out in the community, not in the school” and that the safety of pupils was “paramount”.