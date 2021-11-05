Three teenagers arrested after boy is injured in moped collision in Hartlepool

Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with an alleged fail to stop collision in Hartlepool.

The incident, involving a 14-year-old pedestrian and a grey moped, happened on A689 Belle Vue Way, near to Morrisons Petrol Station, in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police have said that three teenagers were arrested in connection with the incident.

He was taken to hospital where he was later released with minor injuries.

Cleveland Police have said that three boys were interviewed and released under investigation while inquiries continue.

The incident took place at around 3.35pm on Tuesday, November 2.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or drivers with dashcam footage are asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting reference 186940.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

