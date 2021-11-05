Three teenagers arrested after boy is injured in moped collision in Hartlepool

Three have been arrested after a teenage boy was injured in a collision involving a moped in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 5th November 2021, 11:16 am
Updated Friday, 5th November 2021, 11:17 am

Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with an alleged fail to stop collision in Hartlepool.

The incident, involving a 14-year-old pedestrian and a grey moped, happened on A689 Belle Vue Way, near to Morrisons Petrol Station, in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police said the moped did not stop at the scene and three riders on the vehicle made off, leaving the boy injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Cleveland Police have said that three teenagers were arrested in connection with the incident.

He was taken to hospital where he was later released with minor injuries.

Cleveland Police have said that three boys were interviewed and released under investigation while inquiries continue.

The incident took place at around 3.35pm on Tuesday, November 2.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or drivers with dashcam footage are asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting reference 186940.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Read More

Read More
Driver vows not to return to Hartlepool Marina car park after fine

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Cleveland PoliceMorrisons