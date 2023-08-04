A19 Elwick sign where new route into Hartlepool will be created.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for the construction of a new grade-separated junction linked to the A19 “to improve highway functionality and road safety”.

The Hartlepool Western Link project development includes the erection of a bridge structure and a new highway north of Elwick village connecting to existing roads.

A full environmental impact assessment submitted by Scott Parkes from the council states the move will bring “significant benefits” to Hartlepool and facilitate the development of new homes.

A planning and sustainability statement in support of the application says the scheme, previously labelled the Elwick Bypass, would support “long term sustainable development” and job creation.

It said: “The scheme will provide a safe and effective third main access point from the A19 into and out of Hartlepool, helping to relieve pressure and congestion from the A689 and A179 and increasing highway capacity.

“The scheme will remove significant volumes of traffic out of Elwick village, making it a safer environment for the residents of Elwick, whilst creating a safe access to and from the village from the A19 for the residents of Elwick.”

Work will include an “overbridge” grade separated junction at the A19 at the northern Elwick access point, along with a new approximately 1.5km (one mile) long western link road connecting the existing A19 to Elwick Road.

There would also be roundabouts connecting the new highway to the A19 North Lane and with Elwick Road, along with other works around supporting service roads, drainage and landscaping.

The plans come after a final design was confirmed with National Highways at the end of 2022.

In March, councillors agreed the use of a compulsory purchase order (CPO) and other related orders to acquire land which has “not yet proved possible to reach agreement” over.

Officers said if the CPO process leads to a public inquiry then an inspector’s decision on land acquisition might not be reached until summer 2024.

At that time it was confirmed the planning application had been lodged and was awaiting validation.

A decision is expected on the proposals later this year.