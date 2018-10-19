Drivers warned that month-long gas works could cause delays on major Hartlepool road

Drivers have been warned of possible delays for the next month on one of the main roads into Hartlepool while gas works are carried out.

The North of England’s gas distributor, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), will begin a £63,957 upgrade of the gas distribution network in and around Stockton Road and Truro Drive, next week.

Northern Gas Networks will be carrying our work in Truro Drive, Hartlepool, for the next month. Pic: Google Maps.

The project is part of an ongoing investment in the infrastructure in the area and involves replacing approximately 300m of existing metal gas pipes with more durable plastic ones.

It will ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come, but it will be necessary to install temporary traffic lights in and around Truro Drive.

The works will last from From Wednesday, October 24, until Friday, November 23, with a lane closure put in place westbound on Truro Drive from the A689 Stockton Road.

During this time motorists will not be able to turn onto Truro Drive from Stockton Road.

Residents leaving Chichester Close will have no left turn leaving the estate onto Truro Drive for at least two weeks.

Residents leaving Honiton Way will not be able to turn right onto Truro Drive for the duration of the closure.

NGN is hoping to reinstate the works as quickly as possible, opening some of the closure after two weeks. A signed diversion route will be in place for motorists.

The works are expected to cause some delays to journey times, so drivers are advised to leave extra time for travel while the temporary traffic lights and road closures are in place.

NGN’s customer care officers have been door-knocking local residents and businesses to make them aware of the project’s latest phase, while signs will advise motorists of the work.

Shops and businesses in the area will remain open as usual throughout the project.

Chris Taylor, site manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have been working closely with Hartlepool Borough Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter, and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

For further information about the project, contact NGN’s customer care team on 0800 040 7766 or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Regular updates on the work will be available on NGN’s website northerngasnetworks.co.uk, Twitter @NGNgas and Facebook @northerngasnetworks.