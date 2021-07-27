Highways England says efforts to increase the capacity of the A19 between the A1027 Norton and A689 Hartlepool-Wynyard junctions is several months ahead of schedule and now expected to finish in the autumn.

During the summer new concrete central barriers have been installed and a quieter concrete surface is being laid.

Work on the A19 between the Norton to Wynyard junctions will see its lanes increased from two to three.

The work is part of a £300m-plus investment into upgrades along the A19 to improve safety, cut congestion and boost access for drivers.

The Norton-Wynyard section is costing more than £70 million and is increasing its lanes from two to three.

Residents who live near to the Wynyard junction are also promised a reduction in traffic noise because of the new surface.

Highways England senior project manager Keith Bradley said: “As we continue working on the final stages of improvements for this section of the A19, we need to carry out further, essential carriageway work.

"This will involve weekend and overnight closures during August.

“Safety is our number one priority and for this reason work of this type must be carried out while our roads are the quietest.

"This is typically at times that cause the least disruption to our roads and also ensures the safety of the workforce.

"However, we’d like to thank everyone in advance for their patience while we carry out this vital improvement.”

The diversions begin with the closure of the southbound A19 between the A689 Hartlepool-Wynyard turn off and the A139 Norton junction from Monday, August 2, to Thursday, August 5, between 8pm-6am.

Other periods to note include phased northbound closures from 8pm on Friday, August 6, to 6am on Monday, August 9.

On the Friday night, the A19 will be closed from 8pm-6am between the A139 and the A689.

From 6am on Saturday until 8pm on Sunday, it will be closed between the A1027 and the A689.

On the Sunday night, the A19 will be closed from 8pm-6am between the A139 and the A689.

Clearly signed diversion routes will be place while all work takes place.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead and visit Highways England’s dedicated page on the scheme, https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/a19-norton-to-wynyard/, follow the regional Twitter feed at @HighwaysNEAST or visit the Facebook feed by at www.facebook.com/highwaysneast

