Queen's funeral: Northern, Grand Central, Stagecoach and Arriva announce arrangements for Monday

People planning to travel on public transport on the day of the Queen’s state funeral are advised to plan ahead.

By Mark Payne
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 12:20 pm
Updated Sunday, 18th September 2022, 12:21 pm

Trains and buses in the Hartlepool area will continue to operate on Monday, September 19, but with some alterations to their usual timetables.

Train operator Northern says it will operate a full timetable as advertised including on the day of the funeral.

But it warns: “Trains may be busier as people look to head to viewing events, or head to connecting stations for London.

“Make sure you plan ahead if travelling and follow travel advice.”

Grand Central, which operates train services between Sunderland and Hartlepool to London says they will also be running a normal service on Monday.

Off-Peak tickets can be used on services on Monday but passengers are strongly recommend you book their ticket and reserve a seat in advance as our trains are expected to be busy.

Grand Central has also said that during the national mourning period, up to and including Monday, customers can request a refund if they no longer wish to travel or change the dates they have booked.

On the buses, Stagecoach says it will be mainly running a Sunday service on the day of the funeral and again passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance at www.stagecoachbus.com/plan-a-journey

Arriva buses will also operate a Sunday timetable on Monday.

It comes as the majority of shops, banks, supermarkets and museums in town are set to close for most of the day for the funeral.

