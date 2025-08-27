A bridge used as a popular shortcut by motorists heading to and from Hartlepool is to reopen after undergoing repairs.

Newport Bridge, connecting Stockton and Middlesbrough, is set to reopen at 7pm on Thursday, August 28, in time for increased traffic numbers linked to the start of the new school term.

The crossing, which closed at the start of July, is used by Hartlepool motorists wishing to avoid spending longer in queues on the busy A19.

Maintenance carried out by Balfour Beatty included bearing and top plates replacements and the installation of new crash barriers for improved safety.

This latter measure has meant reducing the number of lanes from two to one for motorists heading north from Middlesbrough to Stockton.

Councillor Paul Rowling, Stockton Borough Council’s cabinet member for resources and transport, said: “It is great news that the bridge will be open in time for the new school term in September and we thank residents in our borough and in Middlesbrough for their patience while these important works were ongoing.

“The iconic Newport Bridge is a Grade II listed structure built in 1934 and due to its age requires regular maintenance works. These works are a continuation of activities that began in summer 2024.

“Drivers are reminded that a new road layout has been implemented on the bridge, with a single lane on the northbound carriageway but maintaining both lanes on the southbound carriageway.

"The new road layout is needed due to the narrow lanes on and over the bridge and the positioning of the new vehicle restraint system.”

The project is a joint venture between Stockton Borough Council and Middlesbrough Council.