What to do if you still have water problems following Hartlepool mains burst

Three-way traffic lights were introduced to Elwick Road, Hartlepool, near its junction with Baden Street, following the leak on Wednesday morning.

After initially expecting to repair the problem by 10.30am, Anglian Water is believed to have eventually restored supplies by around 11pm that night.

The number of properties affected has still to be disclosed.

Anglian Water has apologised to Hartlepool residents for any inconvenience caused and added: "Even though the water is back, it may look cloudy or discoloured.

"But if you run your tap for a few minutes it should clear.”

The water company added: “If you are still having a problem with low pressure or no water, or your water isn’t clearing after running the tap, please call us on 03457 145 145, or contact us via Facebook or Twitter, so we can look into this for you.”

The problem is also said to have triggered two additional bursts later the same day in other parts of town.

Hartlepool Borough Council said in a social media statement on Wednesday: “Following a burst water main in the Elwick Road area of the town earlier today, two more bursts have been reported in Northgate and Kendal Road.

"These are understood to be a consequence of measures taken by Anglian Water to deal with the original incident.

"The company says that water supplies were restored following the first burst and have not been affected by the latest incidents.

Anglian Water can also be contacted on (01429) 858050.

The scene at at the junction of Elwick Road and Baden Street on Wednesday morning. Picture by FRANK REID

