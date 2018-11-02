X Factor star Molly Scott 'can't wait to perform' in third live show

Singing sensation Molly Scott has said she is looking forward to this weekend's live show - which looks set to take on a spooky theme.

The 16-year-old from Easington, will be performing tomorrow night, in what will be the third live show of the competition.

The youngster made it through to the latest round after performing Little Do You Know by former X Factor US winners Alex and Sierra, but her song was criticised by all of the judging panel - apart from mentor Simon Cowell.

Molly was then the last contestant to have her safety confirmed on Sunday's results show, before Janice Robinson was voted off.



LMA Choir also left the show after being in the sing off against Brendan Murray.

Remaining positive, despite last weekend's tense wait to see if she would make it through, Molly told supporters that she can't wait to perform again.

Ahead of her up-coming performance Molly promised fans she would 'give it her all.'

She urged people to continue to vote for her and help make her dreams of stardom come true.

Molly said: "Can’t wait to perform again for you all on Saturday, this is my dream and I’ve loved every minute of it.

"I can’t thank you all enough for the time spent watching and voting."

In her Tweet she hinted that this week's performance would take on a spooky theme for Halloween, captioning a photo with 'who's scared for spook night.'