Letter of the week: Hartlepool does not need 24-hour 'booze hatch'

Flashback to 2009 when Hartlepool's then MP, Iain Wright, front centre, and campaigners celebrate victory in the battle against a previous 24-hour 'booze hatch' bid. Our letter writer is unhappy at a similar application 10 years later.
Regarding “Booze hatch”’ bid by York Road Store (Mail, January 8), I think shops are open long enough, enabling us to obtain all the alcohol and groceries that we need.

Why do we need a 24-hour licence to provide these things on one of the busiest roads in Hartlepool?
The licence will not benefit anyone, especially people with a drink problem.

The news (Mail, January 8) about the Civil Engineering Academy hoping to be established in Brenda Road pleased me.

This would be a great asset to the town, unlike the story above.

H Snowdon,

Hartlepool.