Love Island’s Ruchee is the second dumping of the series as Wednesday night’s episode saw drama unravelling left, right, and centre. The islanders also took part in a raunchy balloon popping challenge while Mitchel makes his game plan clear to Molly.

After a shock re-coupling left Ella and Ruchee vulnerable last night, the islanders were tasked with making the final decision of who would be leaving in tonight’s episode. Mehdi delivered the group’s verdict, telling Ruchee it was her time to go and that the decision was ‘based on potential’ love interests.

The next day, fellow islanders teased Molly as she seemed keen on disrupting Zach’s gym session with Charlotte. When the jokes had gone too far, a frustrated Molly said ‘I can literally hear every conversation, shut up’.

The islanders took part in a brutal game of balloon truth or dare where Jess branded Tyrique two-faced while Whitney told Molly she’s likely to be playing a game. Ella was left frustrated as Tyrique kissed Leah while Sammy was asked to make up his perfect girl.

The end of the episode spelled drama for Tyrique as he was confronted separately by Ella and Leah who wanted to know where his head’s at. A fiery exchange with Ella means the pair may not recover.

Before storming off, Ella said: “What is your problem? I’m literally here getting to know you and no-one else. You’re flirting with everyone else in the villa like I’m a mug.”

Following this, Leah sat down with Tyrique around the firepit and offered him an ultimatum. The pair had been flirting which prompted Leah to pick Tyrique in the recoupling. Leah was forced to put her foot down when Tyrique refused to tell her if he wanted to get to know her or continue with Ella.

Mitchel makes his game plan clear to Molly.

A teaser for tomorrow night showed new bombshell Scott will be entering the villa. The footballer from North Wales describes himself as a ‘tall, dark and handsome’ goalkeeper who is ‘good with his hands’.