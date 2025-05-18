Plans have been approved for a new six-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Hartlepool.

The lawful development certificate application from Liam Lewis, at BNL Property Ltd, aimed to secure confirmation that the specific use of the site as a HMO was lawful under planning regulations.

The six rooms, which will all have en-suite bathrooms, will be divided evenly between the first, second and ground floors while the property will also include a communal kitchen and living area as well as utility space.

77 Stockton Road, Hartlepool, will become the town's latest HMO. Pic Via Google Maps.

A report from council planning officers has confirmed the “use of the building and land” as a HMO is “lawful and would be exempt from enforcement action”.

No objections were submitted to the proposals.

The application noted the plans will “not result in any adverse effects on the integrity” of nearby properties and would be in compliance with the relevant policies.

No physical alterations are needed to facilitate the new use.

The house is situated only a short distance away from the vacant NALGO social club building, at 28 Westbourne Road, which was granted permission to be converted into a 12-bed HMO by the council’s planning committee in March.

Concerns from nearby residents around those proposals included rising numbers of HMOs in the area although council officers insisted there would “not be a significant negative impact” on the area as a result of the development.