The talking is over for Marshall and undisputed super middleweight champion Crews-Dezurn after what has been a fiery fight week as the Hartlepool star makes her return to the ring.

Marshall is looking to bounce back from October’s defeat to Claressa Shields in an historic night at London’s O2 Arena as she tops the bill once more in Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall has discussed how important a win is to her, insisting she 'craves' undisputed glory, and Boxxer’s Shalom is in agreement as to this being a ‘must win fight’ for Marshall against the champion from Baltimore.

Boxing promoter of BOXXER, Ben Shalom, believes we will see a career best performance from Savannah Marshall against Franchon Crews-Dezurn. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

“What a fight we have. It’s another undisputed fight for Savannah and not only is this a great fight but there’s a lot on the line on Saturday night, possibly more than in October,” Shalom told Sky Sports.

"Savannah is enjoying it now, she’s had those big moments in her career. This is the fourth time headlining, it’s incredible. She’s used to it now.

"That experience in October, you can’t buy that. Most fighters will never ever experience that sort of pressure, that sort of attention. Savannah has done it now and she’s going to be a better fighter for it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shalom added: “It’s an undisputed fight, they’re very rare in boxing and when you get them you’ve got to take that opportunity.

"It is a must win for Savannah Marshall, it’s a must win for Franchon Crews.

“Savannah is going to have to have a career best performance and I think we’re going to see a career best performance on Saturday night.”

A win for Marshall will undoubtedly set things in motion once more over a rematch with Shields – who will be in Manchester this evening as part of Sky Sports’ panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a special journey with Savannah and it will continue long beyond this fight,” said Shalom.