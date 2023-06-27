“She’s the least of my worries.”

The American steps in the ring with Hartlepool’s Marshall on Saturday in the headline bout at Manchester's AO Arena as she defends her undisputed super middleweight crown.

But, speaking to former cruiserweight champion and current boxing analyst Johnny Nelson during Sky Sports’ ‘The Gloves Are Off’ feature, the Heavy Hitting Diva appears unfazed by the threat of former middleweight champion Marshall after suggesting her mission is ‘much bigger’ than going head-to-head with the North East fighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got a hit list. I feel like I don’t get the respect that I deserve, even coming here I feel like I’m not respected,” said Crews-Dezurn.

Franchon Crews-Dezurn defends her undisputed super middleweight title against Savannah Marshall. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“This is just a pit-stop on the road to my final destination. I’ve already made history. I’ve already helped push women’s boxing, now it’s about legacy and respect.

“Savannah is a pit-stop for me, respectfully or disrespectfully,” she added.

“My mission is so much bigger and if I’ve got to walk through [Savannah], walk through hell of the UK fans to make my heaven, it’s going to happen."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Marshall, Crews-Dezurn has suffered just one defeat in her professional career – that also coming against Claressa Shields.

Franchon Crews-Dezurn trades punches with Elin Cederroos of Sweden for the World Super Middleweight Title at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2022. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

And while much of the talk ahead of Marshall’s return to the ring with Crews-Dezurn has been about her missed rematch with Shields, the super middleweight champion has also declared her intentions to rematch Shields.

“I want a rematch too,” said Crews-Dezurn.

“You can’t babysit her [Marshall], you can’t find her hunger. If it’s not in her, it’s not in her. I’m going to get the rematch. We’re going to fight over Claressa.

“This isn’t a woe is me, I’m from the hood. This isn’t about that. This is about business, but I always have a chip on my shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I walk in the room, people sit up and salute because I’m going to demand my respect. I don’t need the belts to make me, they’re just extra jewellery.

“I’ve been a big dog for a long time. I don’t know what her [Marshall’s] motivation is for me; if it’s those five belts she’s got to give more than that.

“She’s the least of my worries.”