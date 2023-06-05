Shields returned to action for the first time since her unanimous decision victory over Hartlepool's Marshall at London’s O2 Arena when cruising to another unanimous decision win over stand-in opponent Cornejo at the weekend.

Shields was set to face Hanna Gabriels at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena before she was taken off the card after testing positive for a banned substance.

The American would sweep the scorecards against Cornejo with a score of 100-89 on one card and 100-90 on the other two before declaring she will take a keen interest in Marshall’s upcoming headline bout with Crews-Dezurn in Manchester on July 1.

"Of course, I’m only interested in the best,” Shields said following her win over Cornejo.

"I’ll be looking at that fight – I think I’ll go over to the UK and show my face a little bit and see whoever wins. But whoever wins, if they want to come and meet me here at Little Caesars again, where all my fans come out to watch me fight, I’m down for it.”

She added: “You saw the best of me tonight.

“The only thing I could have done better than I did tonight was get a knockout, and I think I would have knocked a lot of girls out with the punches I landed. Maricela is smart and she’s tough.”

Claressa Shields has hinted she will be in attendance for Savannah Marshall's undisputed super middleweight bout with Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Manchester after successfully defending her own undisputed middleweight title. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Marshall, who recently launched her 'Off The Canvas - The Better You' Project, and Shields continue to remain locked in a rivalry with one another following their headline event last October.

But despite being unable to make the rematch this summer, Shields recently said she would offer Marshall a return even if she were to lose against Crews-Dezurn – something she believes will happen after suggesting Marshall has lost her confidence following her defeat to the American.

"From the beating I gave Savannah Marshall, she’s not as confident as she used to be,” Shields explained recently to Sky Sports.

Savannah Marshall at Stranton Primary School, Hartlepool, to launch the 'Off The Canvas - The Better You' project. Picture by FRANK REID

"I watched the press conference and I think this fight is too soon for her. She hasn’t recovered yet from her last fight.

"I haven’t seen her say she's going to knock Franchon out – she was saying she was going to knock me out in two rounds.

"I think her confidence, right now, is not there and that’s dangerous to be getting into the ring with somebody like Franchon who believes in herself 1,000 per cent."

Shields added: “If that’s what her game plan is, and I’m her motivation to have this fight [with Franchon], and she thinks she'll become undisputed and then it’ll be undisputed versus undisputed, then tell her all that is fine.

Savannah Marshall will face off with Franchon Crews-Dezurn of the United States for the undisputed super middleweight title in Manchester on July 1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"Keep on thinking about me and keep on letting me be her motivation like I’ve been for all these years.

