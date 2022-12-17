Marshall has hinted recently that a rematch for the undisputed middleweight crown remains at the top of her list for 2023 after an historic night at London’s O2 Arena in October.

Marshall lost to Shields via unanimous decision but is confident a rematch will take place, with Newcastle United's St James's Park being highly considered by Sky Sports and boxing promotion Boxxer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall appeared on Saturday morning’s Soccer AM wearing a Newcastle home shirt in reference to the possibility of the bout taking place on Tyneside in the summer having recently been in attendance at Newcastle United Women’s FA Cup tie with Barnsley last month - a fixture which drew in a crowd of over 28,000.

Savannah Marshall says she has activated the rematch clause with Claressa Shields. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

And asked whether a rematch is on the cards, Marshall told the Soccer AM panel: “Definitely. I’ve activated the rematch clause.

“This isn’t my normal Saturday attire. But I know Sky are really keen, and Boxxer, to get the rematch at St James’s Park in the summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shields has remained adamant a rematch with Marshall will not take place in the UK having also previously suggested the rematch clause was only in place for ‘a controversial decision.’

The American told Sky Sports after her victory in October: “I worked hard in the fight to make it unanimously but I’m still not turning away from a rematch with Savannah. If her and her team want it, come on over to the USA and we can get it done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Claressa Shields (R) punches Savannah Marshall (L) during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Middleweight Title fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall on the Shields vs Marshall Boxxer fight night which is the first women's only boxing card in the UK at The O2 Arena. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

One reason why Marshall may have to wait until the summer to avenge her loss against Shields, however, is due to increasing suggestions that Shields will drop back down to super-welterweight level to square off with Liverpool’s Natasha Jonas early in 2023.

Shields’ promoter, Dmitriy Salita, recently revealed the fight with Jonas was one they are considering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our goal has always been to make the biggest fights," Salita told Sky Sports.

"The Jonas fight would be another mega event for women's sport. We want the fight and are very keen on making it happen early next year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonas, who continued her impressive 2022 with a win over Marie-Eve Dicaire to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles in Manchester last month, also gave comment on a potential showdown with Shields.

"That's one of the more fruitful options. She's a very good champion,” Jonas told Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've seen her against Savannah [Marshall] in a brilliant fight and probably one of her career-best performances in my opinion. But I'm not Savannah."

Although Marshall is intent on a rematch with Shields next summer, the Hartlepool fighter is ready to compete in the meantime should Shields and Jonas be next to face off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s more than likely,” Marshall said recently.