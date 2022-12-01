Hartlepool’s Marshall made history with long-time rival Shields when the pair threw down in an epic fight in front of a sold-out O2 Arena in London in October on what was the first all-female boxing card broadcast in the UK.

A brave effort from Marshall would fall narrowly short as she was defeated by the American via a unanimous decision on the judges scorecards with the 27-year-old from Michigan taking the middleweight crown.

But having spent the weeks since that historic showdown in the capital resetting, Marshall is already focused on what comes next in her journey - the hope being she can get another crack at Shields, with Newcastle United’s St James’s Park on the list of potential venues should an agreement be reached for the rematch.

Savannah Marshall, pictured at Seaton Carew, is hoping for a rematch with Claressa Shields in 2023. Picture by FRANK REID.

“That’s something that Sky are really pushing for,” Marshall said of a return meeting with Shields.

“There’s talks of it happening at St. James’s Park in the summer, so that’s [potentially] something to really look forward to. I’m on a massive high. I’ve lost, but it feels like I haven't.”

Marshall’s buoyancy is down to the fact she believes should the pair, inevitably, meet again, the outcome will be different from those 96-94 97-93 97-93 scorecards.

“I do [think it would be different] because I think I've seen the best version of Claressa,” said Marshall.

Savannah Marshall (L) punches Claressa Shields (R) during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Middleweight Title fight on the Shields vs Marshall Boxxer fight night which is the first women's only boxing card in the UK at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

“I don’t think Claressa will get any better than that, I really don’t, and I can only get better. So although it didn’t go my way I still think I’m capable of beating her, I really do. I think it will go differently if I’ve got a second stab at it, so I’m going to go for it.”

Marshall was in attendance at St. James’s Park recently for Newcastle United Women’s FA Cup victory over Barnsley, a fixture which drew a crowd of over 28,000, to, perhaps, add speculation to negotiations ongoing of a potential summer showdown in the North East, although Shields may have something to say on that.

Speaking after her victory over Marshall in October Shields suggested the rematch should take place in the United States after she came and ‘dominated’ in the UK.

Savannah Marshall, pictured at Seaton Carew, has her eyes set on becoming undisputed. Picture by FRANK REID.

“I worked hard in the fight to make it unanimously but I’m still not turning away from a rematch with Savannah,” Shields told Sky Sports.

"If her and her team want it, come on over to the USA and we can get it done.

“I just feel like if I came and fought her on her home turf, she needs to know what it feels like to come to my territory and do it. I want her to have to experience what I experienced and we’re going to see if she even fights the same.

“I feel like I came over here and I dominated the UK, [but] if the fans want a rematch, I will definitely do the rematch.”

