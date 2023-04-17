News you can trust since 1877
Savannah Marshall fight news imminent but Hartlepool star will not be facing Claressa Shields

Savannah Marshall’s next fight will soon be confirmed with American super middleweight Franchon Crews-Dezurn believed to be lined up this summer for the Hartlepool fighter.

By Joe Ramage
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST

Marshall has been out of the ring since October’s epic battle with long-time rival Claressa Shields – a bout Marshall lost via unanimous decision.

Since then, Marshall has been open to a return with Shields for the middleweight gold having suggested a rematch was in place for this summer with Newcastle United’s St James’ Park even considered as a venue for staging the fight.

Shields, however, has continuously disputed those claims as talk of a rematch between the two have simmered over recent months with the American now scheduled to face Hanna Gabriels on June 3.

Speaking to The Mail in December, Marshall had declared how she was willing to take a warm-up fight in the spring ahead of any potential rematch with Shields which has failed to materialise.

But Marshall recently took to social media to hint details of her next fight are soon to be revealed with reports suggesting a clash with super middleweight queen Crews-Dezurn is set to be confirmed.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Marshall confirmed a showdown with the American would be something that would appeal to her with the pair, like Marshall and Shields, having competed against one another as amateurs in 2012.

“Franchon is another American rival that I’ve got. Me and Franchon have boxed previously as amateurs. That fight has been in the making for a couple of years, for different reasons it hasn’t come off,” said Marshall.

Savannah Marshall's next fight is set to be confirmed soon. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)Savannah Marshall's next fight is set to be confirmed soon. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
"She actually called me out after the Claressa Shields fight, so that’s a fight I definitely want.

“That is probably my walk-around weight. That is probably more natural for me at super middle.

"Before the Claressa fight there was an offer made to her, she didn't respond," Marshall added.

"Now she knows, after seeing what happened with me and Claressa at the O2, how it was filled, the viewing figures, the response, she knows I'm the cash cow.

American super middleweight Franchon Crews-Dezurn is rumoured to be Savannah Marshall's next opponent in the UK (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)American super middleweight Franchon Crews-Dezurn is rumoured to be Savannah Marshall's next opponent in the UK (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
"Now this is why she wants a piece."

Marshall beat Crews-Dezurn ahead of the Olympics in London in 2012, something the 31-year-old remembers.

"I do remember that fight. I remember the first shot she threw was this big, massive, overhand right. It missed me by a mile," Marshall told Sky Sports.

Savannah Marshall has been targeting a rematch with Claressa Shields after their historic headline event at London's O2 Arena in October 2022. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)Savannah Marshall has been targeting a rematch with Claressa Shields after their historic headline event at London's O2 Arena in October 2022. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)
"I think Franchon's last fight was probably the best I've ever seen her box. She's tough. She's a handful.

"She likes to rough you up and that's her game. She's really gritty and it all adds to a perfect fight with me and her."

Crews-Dezurn had been in line to defend her super middleweight crown against mandatory challenger Shadasia Green but Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix recently revealed the WBC has withdrawn its order for that bout, with Marshall set to move in and Green then likely to face the winner.

Initial reports suggest the bout between Marshall and Crews-Dezurn will take place in the UK in June as part of Ben Shalom’s Boxxer event as Marshall looks to get back on the winning trail following the only loss of her professional career to Shields.

