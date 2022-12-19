When speaking with The Mail earlier this month, Marshall revealed her focus for 2023 was on facing off with Shields once again for another crack at the undisputed middleweight crown before going on to suggest a potential rematch could take place at Newcastle United’s St. James’s Park.

Marshall was a guest star on Sky Sports show Soccer AM recently where the Hartlepool fighter would confirm she has activated her rematch clause with Shields ahead of next year before again suggesting the North East as a potential venue, with both Sky Sports and boxing promotion Boxxer behind the idea.

“I’ve activated the rematch clause,” Marshall told Soccer AM.

Claressa Shields has responded to Savannah Marshall's claims of a rematch. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“I know Sky are really keen, and Boxxer, to get the rematch at St James’s Park in the summer.”

Marshall has already suggested she believes the unanimous decision against her would go differently should the pair meet again having said she has already seen the ‘best’ version of the American.

“There’s no better view or realisation of actually being in there, so I know what she’s like,” said Marshall.

Claressa Shields celebrates as she is declared winner on points as Savannah Marshall watches on after the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Middleweight Title fight at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

“I think I can outbox her. I think I've seen the best version of Claressa. I don’t think Claressa will get any better than that and I can only get better. So I do think it will go differently.”

But after Marshall’s guest appearance on the Saturday morning sports show, Shields wasted little time in issuing her response when taking to social media in a series of posts to accept the rematch challenge - but on one condition.

“Fight won’t be in the UK but yes I accept the challenge @Savmarshall1,” wrote Shields.

“I don’t know why she thinks she can outbox me, she can’t box, just a big power puncher and @SkySportsBoxing and @boxxer we are not fighting the UK. I whooped her! It’s time for her to get her travelling boots on and come to the USA. That’s only way rematch going to get made!