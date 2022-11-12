Curle may be left with a decision to make this afternoon as Pools face high-flying Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium still struggling with several injuries within his first team squad. The Hartlepool interim boss was dealt another huge defensive blow last week when Alex Lacey was forced off in the FA Cup first round draw with Solihull Moors.

Lacey suffered a dislocated shoulder with Curle confirming the 29-year-old is ‘unavailable at the minute,’ adding to the absence of loan defender Rollin Menayese. It leaves only Euan Murray as an established centre-back available to face second placed Stevenage while full-backs David Ferguson and Jamie Sterry remain doubtful.

And having included the likes of Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy in recent squads, with options limited, the trip to Stevenage may see one of the club’s academy involved in the starting line-up with Curle admitting age does not concern him when it comes to handing out opportunities after highlighting former Mansfield Town and Blackpool defender Alex Baptiste as an example.

Injuries could move Hartlepool United academy star Louis Stephenson closer to a first team debut. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I don’t shy away from identifying talent. When I was at Northampton, in the two year period, I think I gave over 140 appearances to academy based players,” Curle told The Mail.

“There’s been some young players that have gone on to have some fantastic careers. Alex John Baptiste at Mansfield, he was 16 and still at school and I gave him his debut.

“Age is not a concern to me. It’s about their ability and what they can add to the group and their individual progression.”

Alex Lacey suffered a dislocated shoulder against Solihull Moors in the FA Cup. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Curle added: “On Monday and Tuesday we had all 10 academy players training with us which is excellent for them.

“It not only gives them a level of the understanding that is required, and being coached by the first team coaching staff, it’s all the little bits that are a different level to them.