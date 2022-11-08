Menayese has been out of action for over a month having last featured in the 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers at the Suit Direct Stadium early in October. The 24-year-old, on loan from Walsall, has been a big miss in defence for Keith Curle’s side, and will continue to be after the recent injuries to Alex Lacey and David Ferguson leaves Pools desperately short at the back.

Menayese saw a specialist for his injury with the club, The Mail understands, hopeful of the defender being back on the grass in weeks as opposed to months before he was required, by Walsall, to seek a secondary opinion on the matter after the Saddlers felt discouraged by the initial prognosis. But having received a second opinion, interim boss Curle has revealed the results did not suggest there will be a setback in Menayese’s return having now put Walsall’s minds at ease of the injury to their player.

“It confirmed our first opinion and that has been relayed to Walsall, his parent football club,” said Curle.

Hartlepool United's Rollin Menayese has been out of action since the win over Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We had the information and we had the dialogue from who read the scan, but the information on the scan doesn’t read well if you’re not in the position we were in having that dialogue with the specialist.

“They were well within their rights to ask for a second opinion which we did and the second opinion came back the same as the first opinion. So we lost a day in his rehab but we put the minds at rest at Walsall that we’re doing the right thing.

“We’ve got a duty of care to their player, and also the player himself, to make sure we’re following the right procedures.”

Jack Hamilton made a goal scoring return to the Hartlepool United squad at Solihull Moors. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

But while Curle continues to run out of defensive options through injury, he was handed a boost in the attacking third during the club’s FA Cup first round tie at Solihull Moors when both Joe Grey and Jack Hamilton returned to action. The forward duo came off the bench to have an immediate impact against the National League side with Grey winning the corner which Hamilton converted his first goal for the club from.

But Curle has suggested that caution will remain over Grey, in particular, given the nature of his injury was concussion.

“Its been a stuttering start for Joe but he’s chomping at the bit and is ready to go,” said Curle.

“We’ve had to follow protocol which is vitally important for the medical department and understanding it because there’s a risk and we can’t afford to take any chances.