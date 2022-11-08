Hartlepool United put Walsall 'minds at rest' with second scan for 24-year-old defender as Livingston loan striker returns
The results of Rollin Menayese’s second scan show no further damage to his ankle injury with the Hartlepool United loan defender set to continue his rehabilitation process.
Menayese has been out of action for over a month having last featured in the 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers at the Suit Direct Stadium early in October. The 24-year-old, on loan from Walsall, has been a big miss in defence for Keith Curle’s side, and will continue to be after the recent injuries to Alex Lacey and David Ferguson leaves Pools desperately short at the back.
Menayese saw a specialist for his injury with the club, The Mail understands, hopeful of the defender being back on the grass in weeks as opposed to months before he was required, by Walsall, to seek a secondary opinion on the matter after the Saddlers felt discouraged by the initial prognosis. But having received a second opinion, interim boss Curle has revealed the results did not suggest there will be a setback in Menayese’s return having now put Walsall’s minds at ease of the injury to their player.
“It confirmed our first opinion and that has been relayed to Walsall, his parent football club,” said Curle.
“We had the information and we had the dialogue from who read the scan, but the information on the scan doesn’t read well if you’re not in the position we were in having that dialogue with the specialist.
“They were well within their rights to ask for a second opinion which we did and the second opinion came back the same as the first opinion. So we lost a day in his rehab but we put the minds at rest at Walsall that we’re doing the right thing.
“We’ve got a duty of care to their player, and also the player himself, to make sure we’re following the right procedures.”
But while Curle continues to run out of defensive options through injury, he was handed a boost in the attacking third during the club’s FA Cup first round tie at Solihull Moors when both Joe Grey and Jack Hamilton returned to action. The forward duo came off the bench to have an immediate impact against the National League side with Grey winning the corner which Hamilton converted his first goal for the club from.
But Curle has suggested that caution will remain over Grey, in particular, given the nature of his injury was concussion.
“Its been a stuttering start for Joe but he’s chomping at the bit and is ready to go,” said Curle.
“We’ve had to follow protocol which is vitally important for the medical department and understanding it because there’s a risk and we can’t afford to take any chances.
“The work that the lads are doing who are injured shows that when they come back they’re able to have an impact, whether off the bench or starting games, and that’s vitally important. You can’t just say you’re injury free. You need to be injury free but you need to be fit.”