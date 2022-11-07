Curle is facing a challenging time with injuries and has been forced into considering the options available to him from the newly re-structured academy system at the club with Louis Stephenson, Campbell Darcy and Joe Kitching all given call ups to the FA Cup squad at the weekend.

Stephenson has now featured in three successive first team squads after being involved against Salford City and Grimsby Town in the league before his appearance on the bench against Solihull. And he was joined by fellow academy stars Darcy and Kitching, fresh from their narrow FA youth cup defeat to Accrington Stanley at the Suit Direct Stadium last week, in what was a youthful bench for Pools with the average age of the eight outfield players little over 19-years-old.

Darcy captained the young Pools side who suffered a 3-2 defeat against Accrington, despite taking the lead, in a game which also saw Stephenson sent off. And both Stephenson and Darcy could yet see further action given the number of issues plaguing Curle’s first team squad, particularly in defence, with Curle revealing the benefits of being able to turn to his academy.

He told The Mail: “Every football club wants young, emerging, aspiring players that want to play for the football club and it’s a great stepping stone. Sometimes some good careers have started on the bench.

“They’ll be training with us again next week. It’s excellent for the kids and excellent for us as staff to have a look at those players in our environment.”

Academy manager Andy Lowe, who has been influential in promoting some of the academy players into the first team picture in recent weeks also gave comment on their inclusion.

Lowe wrote: “Proud day for our Academy. Three Youth players named as substitutes in todays FA Cup game. #opportunity.”

Lowe was brought in as academy manager in the summer after the club was able to reopen their developmental system having regained Category 4 status following their return to the Football League. And Lowe, along with Ian McGuckin, maintains a strong relationship with both Curle and his assistant Antony Sweeney when recommending some of his players.

“We had good reports back from Ian and Andy from the academy, and we’ve got Sweens there as well who is more familiar with them than some of us are,” said Curle.

“But the lift that gives those players travelling, preparing, being involved for games and understanding what we’re looking for and taking on the information we’re giving them prior to games is an excellent experience for them and hopefully adds a motivation for them that they want more of it.

“It’s not only just coming down and travelling and being part of the build up with us. They’ve been part of the training with us and understanding the levels and the standards that we’re trying to improve on.