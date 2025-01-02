Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United attacking-midfielder Anthony Mancini has hailed the influence of new head coach Anthony Limbrick.

Mancini has found opportunities somewhat limited this season but has started the last three National League games, producing a match-winning performance as Pools beat in-form Oldham on New Year's Day.

When he's at his best, there are few better with the ball at their feet than the mercurial Frenchman.

Injuries have plagued the 23-year-old's time at Pools so far but he still possesses bags of quality and plenty of potential.

The talented Frenchman produced a spellbinding performance on New Year's Day as Pools beat in-form Oldham Athletic.

Veteran boss Lennie Lawrence was initially reluctant to put too much faith in Mancini but handed him his first start since September last month.

The former Burnley and Accrington Stanley man has shown signs he's starting to get back to his best and returned to top form with a bang on Wednesday, dazzling Oldham's back line and dancing past the Latics defence almost at will.

It was fitting that he rounded off a spellbinding performance that reminded fans of when he lit up the league at the start of last season with the winning goal, lashing home the decisive strike seven minutes into the second half.

The popular Mancini looks fitter, stronger, quicker and more confident than he has done for some time but the talented midfielder has also suggested Anthony Limbrick has played an important role in his upturn in form.

The Australian-born Limbrick has hit the ground running since his appointment as the new Pools head coach in November.

Pools look to have gone from strength-to-strength, beating the likes of Solihull Moors, Yeovil and Oldham and taking a point off promotion-chasing Barnet.

Limbrick, who has worked in the academies of West Ham, Southampton and Peterborough and managed Woking, Gibraltar's Manchester 62 and Welsh powerhouse The New Saints, has formed a strong bond with supporters and players alike.

And Mancini, who could now be set for a run in the side, hailed Limbrick's influence on his own impressive recent performances.

"I speak to Anthony a lot, he's helping me a lot," he said.

"We just need to keep going and taking the advice that he gives me.

"He's on the side of the pitch while I am on the pitch, he can see the whole picture a lot better than me.

"To be around all the coaches is helping me and they're trying really hard to make me better.

"I'm very happy with that and I'm grateful to them."