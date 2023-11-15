Anthony Mancini return date hint for Hartlepool United
Hartlepool United are a club who have needed a boost in morale in recent weeks and they got one earlier this month when French midfielder Mancini returned to the North East to continue the next phase of his road to recovery from a hamstring injury.
Mancini was tipped not to feature again this season after he limped off and went immediately down the tunnel early in the defeat to Chesterfield back in August having completely torn his hamstring when surging forward as part of a counter-attack.
But despite those initial fears, Mancini is now forecast to return this season for Askey’s side following a further scan, although the Hartlepool boss has urged caution over the 22-year-old.
"With Anthony coming back, his enthusiasm around the place gives other players a lift. You want players who have done well for us at the start of the season back playing," said Askey.
"Anthony will be a while before he’s back. He had a scan and it’s looking more likely that it’s going to be the end of December before he gets back playing, if everything goes to plan.
"What we don’t want to do is push him too much. The main thing is looking after him for his career and for Hartlepool in the long-term. So we won’t rush him, even though we want him back."
Askey added: “I think people have to remember he’s only played six games. He did really well in those six games but whether he can reproduce that form straight away is another thing.
"We just hope he doesn’t have a recurrence and when he does come back everything goes smoothly for him.”
Mancini was back on show for Hartlepool supporters ahead of their 2-2 draw with Ebbsfleet United after taking questions from supporters pre-game before he was seen out on the field completing some light drills.
Mancini had scored two goals in his first six appearances after making his trial period with the club in pre-season into a permanent deal.
Should things go accordingly, Pools may target the double-header with Oldham Athletic between Christmas and New Year as a potential return date for the midfielder.