After making 444 appearances for the club, living in the town and working as a coach since 2016, it's an accurate title that is more than merited for the current Pools interim boss.

Former Hartlepool defender Ian McGuckin has stepped in to help Sweeney out with his first team coaching duties following the recent departures of manager Dave Challinor and first team coach Clint Hill.

McGuckin made 187 appearances for the club in the 90s and also helped Sweeney during his previous spell as interim boss back in 2019.

Antony Sweeney and Ian McGuckin (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

But aside from having a clear affinity with the club, Sweeney feels there are several other traits that are far more important for a coach.

“I hear [Hartlepool through and through] a lot and sometimes it gets attached to myself,” he said. “Regardless of having an affinity with the football club, you've got to be good at your job and be able to provide something.

"Just because you've played for the football club and worked for the football club, it doesn't mean you're automatically suited to certain roles."

McGuckin’s role at the club will be balanced with his youth team duties at Hartlepool College and will very much be assessed on a day by day basis as the club continues its search for a new permanent manager.

Sweeney is approaching three weeks in temporary charge and is expected to remain in the interim role for the next two matches against Forest Green Rovers and Swindon Town at least.

He has had his work cut out with a depleted coaching staff, but McGuckin’s presence has provided a welcome boost.

“When Gucky steps up, he provides an alternative voice and doesn't mind offering an opinion,” Sweeney told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

“Sometimes we don't always agree which is good in football but we've got the relationship where neither of us are afraid to offer an opinion and give balance, Gucky understands that.

"Ultimately as manager or interim manager you've got to be the one who makes the final call but it's a great help to me. He's a good coach and the players like working with him and I enjoy him being around so he'll be key for us.”

