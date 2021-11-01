After a difficult weekend in London, Pools’ available players had the day off on Sunday before returning to training at Maiden Castle on Monday morning ahead of Tuesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy match against Everton under-21s (7pm kick-off).

Players who weren’t able to take part in full training were told to turn up to train on Sunday.

Challinor told The Mail following Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Leyton Orient that there ‘will be big consequences’ for any player who doesn’t report to training on either day.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But with speculation regarding the manager’s future at the club following an official approach from National League side Stockport County, there was uncertainty as to whether Challinor would attend training himself on Monday.

The Mail understands that the Pools boss was ‘in as normal’ for training but there remains doubts as to whether he’ll be in the dugout for the Papa John’s Trophy match at Victoria Park.

