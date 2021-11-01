Although Challinor is now under contract at Pools until 2024, an approach from National League side Stockport County has cast uncertainty over the 46-year-old’s future in the north east.

The Pools boss failed to shut down the speculation when questioned about the interest following Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Leyton Orient, raising further questions.

After guiding the club back to the Football League, Challinor is held in the highest regard by many Poolies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Harrogate Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Sunday 24th October 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Although Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh has confirmed the club have rejected Stockport’s approach, this ongoing story has many fans understandably concerned.

Here’s what some had to say on social media...

@miller_jonny: “I think regardless of the outcome it will have affected the positivity around the club. If it wasn’t going to happen it should have been dismissed immediately by the manager. I can only imagine Sweeney will be taking the Wycombe game”

@Mark_Carroll3: “The ball is in DC's Court regarding what happens next.”

@daveflemm: “If he’s thinking about it, it already shows his heart isn’t fully with Pools, that’s why that interview worried me. Loved so much by us all so I really hope he stays.”

@JackAshmann: “Fans need to stick with the chairman, he’s been hung out to dry if this happens.”

@mickyc1993: “Money for him and backing from the chairman, personally I think he knows he has taken Pools as far as he can with Raj’s budget.”

@Davidjrj123: “He's an unreal manager and if he was going to the Championship, where he should be, I would be delighted for him. It's the step back into non-league being purely money based that stings. All that talk of how happy he and his family were when he extended his contract will leave a very bitter taste if he does a runner first time someone flutters money at him.”

@durhamchris1983: “Fair enough stance from the owner but in this football era, it means very little.”

@poolsfan41: “I am 100% he will stay. He has worked too hard to become a league manager. Yes, money and location talk. But with the fans and his admiration for each other. But he is destined for bigger things, it was just the other week when Boro fans were eyeing him up as a future manager.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.