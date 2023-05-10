Cooke was one of a number of signings last summer after joining on a free transfer following his exit from Bradford City.

The North East native signed a two-year deal with the club which runs until the end of the 2023-24 campaign and the 26-year-old suggests he will be reporting for duty as is expected in July when the players return ahead of the new National League season.

"I’m not one to shy away. I’ve been in this throughout the season as well as all the other lads. I take full responsibility for what’s happened like everybody else does,” Cooke told The Mail.

"So on my behalf I’ll be there on July 3. If anything happens in between then who knows? But in my head I’ll be turning up to Maiden Castle on July 3 and reporting for pre-season.

"I’m a Hartlepool United player at the end of the day,” he added.

"We’ll just have to see what happens but I’m a Hartlepool player, I’m contracted, so at the minute I’ll be going nowhere and that’s all I can really say on the matter.”

Callum Cooke scored his fifth goal of the season for Hartlepool United in the 1-1 draw with Stockport County. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Cooke was seen as something of a coup for Hartlepool last summer with the club fighting off interest from League One to secure his services.

But, owing to a challenging year with injuries and being part of a new team struggling for form, it has been a move which has not worked out as well as hoped.

Cooke signed off Hartlepool’s stay in the Football League with the equalising goal against Stockport County, his fifth of the campaign, and admits he is devastated with how the season has ended for the club.

“Ultimately we gave ourselves too much to do,” said Cooke.

Callum Cooke expects to report for pre-season training as normal with the midfielder contracted to Hartlepool United for another year. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

"The pressure was on the Crawley game. You can ask loads of different questions and have loads of different theories as to what happened that day but, ultimately, we got beat and it was that game that sealed our fate.

"It’s frustrating. I’m absolutely devastated with how the season has ended. No player wants a relegation on their CV. It’s not a nice feeling.”