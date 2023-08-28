Cooke enjoyed a standout display for Hartlepool in the weekend win over AFC Fylde, with the midfielder scoring his first goal of the new season as well as playing a part for his teams other two goals of the game.

The midfielder was a mainstay in Hartlepool’s relegation campaign last season after completing a move to the Suit Direct Stadium last summer but has already shown this season his ability and how important he is likely to be in the club making an immediate return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old was highlighted by manager John Askey following Saturday’s win over the Coasters for his attitude throughout pre-season and the beginning of the new campaign following the potential impact of last season.

Callum Cooke has enjoyed a positive start to the new National League season for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

But Cooke seems to be enjoying his football in the opening month of the National League campaign with a goal and an assist to his name in the opening five games.

And the midfielder has been pleased with his side’s form – admitting the momentum is building at the club ahead of what is likely to be a tough test against Chesterfield at the SMH Group Stadium this afternoon.

"If Carlsberg did Saturday afternoon’s I think that’s the best one,” a delighted Cooke told BBC Radio Tees following the weekend win over Fylde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The momentum we’ve got at the minute is going to take some stopping. Obviously we’ve got a difficult game on Monday with a very quick turnaround, which is bizarre. But it’s the schedule, we can’t complain about it.

"We have to put this to bed. It’s a great result but this is done now and our focus is on Chesterfield where we can hopefully make it five on the spin.

"It’s not easy to win four games on the spin, especially with a tough journey [to Southend] last week,” he added.

"People don’t see that side of it with six or seven hours on the bus, so up to now that was probably our best win.