John Askey reveals why he is encouraged by senior Hartlepool United players

John Askey believes his players are demonstrating they are up for the fight with Hartlepool United this season as they look for an immediate return to the Football League.
By Joe Ramage
Published 27th Aug 2023, 14:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 14:48 BST

Pools enjoyed another successful outing at the Suit Direct Stadium when they overcame AFC Fylde with goals from Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Callum Cooke.

And Cooke was one of the players who was singled out for praise by manager Askey after the game with the midfielder instrumental throughout.

Cooke scored his first goal of the campaign with an intelligent finish into the bottom corner but the 26-year-old also played a part in both Hartlepool’s first and third goals when playing the ball to David Ferguson – another who Askey highlighted – who would assist Dieseruvwe on both occasions.

David Ferguson assisted two of Hartlepool United's three goals against AFC Fylde. Picture by FRANK REIDDavid Ferguson assisted two of Hartlepool United's three goals against AFC Fylde. Picture by FRANK REID
Most Popular

"There were a lot of good performances,” said Askey.

"We’ve got lads who are seasoned pros who have been league players and it’s not easy when you drop down but their attitude has been really good, such as Cookey and Fergie.

"Sometimes it can leave you feeling flat, but they look as though they’re up for the fight and they want to get back to where they should be playing.

"[Fergie’s] crossing is really good. He shouldn’t really be playing at this level, he should still be in the league.

Hartlepool United secured a 3-1 win over AFC Fylde at Victoria Park. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United secured a 3-1 win over AFC Fylde at Victoria Park. Picture by FRANK REID
"I thought Mani [Dieseruvwe] was excellent again. Not only did he get his goals but I thought his all round play, bringing people in, was really good and it just helps us to get up the pitch. There were a lot of good performances.”

Askey added on Cooke: “He’s somebody, again, who should be playing in the league. He’s still only 26.

"I think the way we play suits him, we’re able to get him on the ball and he’s another one who is intelligent. Hopefully we can keep going the way we're going.

"We know it won't be all plain sailing. We need to strengthen the squad a little bit more if we want to be a real threat, but things are going quite well. We just need some depth.

"When we start to struggle with one or two injuries then we need to be able to bring one or two in.”

