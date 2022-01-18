It was another point on the board for Graeme Lee's side. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Brennan Dickenson struck the bar with Pools goalkeeper Ben Killip beaten in the first half while Graeme Lee’s side had their own misfortune with the woodwork in the second half as Mark Howard was somehow able to divert David Ferguson’s first time effort onto the bar.

Reagan Ogle came close to stealing the points with the final kick of the game when he got on the end of a deep Nicky Feathertstone freekick which Howard was again on hand to prevent.

In truth, neither side did enough to merit the three points and following their late defeat at Bristol Rovers at the weekend Pools will be pleased to have avoided another late defeat here.

Hartlepool United are in action at Brunton Park against Carlisle United in League Two. Picture by FRANK REID.

And here is how the 90 minutes played out at Brunton Park as Pools move 10 points clear of the relegation zone in League Two.

