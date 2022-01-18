Carlisle United v Hartlepool United RECAP: How things played out at Brunton Park as Pools have to settle for a draw
Hartlepool United had to settle for a draw against Carlisle United with neither side able to break the deadlock on a scrappy night at Brunton Park.
Brennan Dickenson struck the bar with Pools goalkeeper Ben Killip beaten in the first half while Graeme Lee’s side had their own misfortune with the woodwork in the second half as Mark Howard was somehow able to divert David Ferguson’s first time effort onto the bar.
Reagan Ogle came close to stealing the points with the final kick of the game when he got on the end of a deep Nicky Feathertstone freekick which Howard was again on hand to prevent.
In truth, neither side did enough to merit the three points and following their late defeat at Bristol Rovers at the weekend Pools will be pleased to have avoided another late defeat here.
And here is how the 90 minutes played out at Brunton Park as Pools move 10 points clear of the relegation zone in League Two.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.
Carlisle United 0-0 Hartlepool United RECAP: Pools forced to settle for a draw in Carlisle
Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:41
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Ogle, Byrne, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone, Crawford, Holohan, Molyneux, Carver
- Subs: Boyes, Hull, Hendrie, Smith, Shelton, Grey, Cullen
- Carlisle United XI: Howard, Mellor, Armer, McDonald, Guy, ©, Dickenson, Mellish, Feeney, Gibson, Omotoye, Patrick
- Subs: Norman, Devine, Riley, Alessandra, Abrahams, Whelan, Senior
Full time reaction
Some thoughts from our Hartlepool United writer Joe Ramage
FULL TIME
And it’s the final action of the game as the referee brings an end to things.
It ends goalless at Brunton Park.
90 - SAVE
What a save from Howard. Featherstone’s freeick finds Ogle and his header is well saved and Carlisle are able to scramble it away from inside the six yard box
Dickenson finds the side netting after Gibson’s strike deflected kindly for him in the area. Pools survive a bit of a scare.
88 - Sub
Another changes for Pools as Grey comes on for Molyneux
Guy’s freekick takes a deflection and goes out for a corner
Holohan trips Dickenson for a freekick in a dangerous area
Brilliant defending from Odusina who tracked Patrick to deny a Carlisle counter attack
Molyneux wins a corner for Pools as they work it nicely into the area on the left
82 - SAVE
Killip saves from Armer who had found space away down the left. The Pools keeper was unable to hold but is quickly out to smother Alessandra on the follow up