Carlisle United v Hartlepool United RECAP: How things played out at Brunton Park as Pools have to settle for a draw

Hartlepool United had to settle for a draw against Carlisle United with neither side able to break the deadlock on a scrappy night at Brunton Park.

By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 11:19 pm
It was another point on the board for Graeme Lee's side. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Brennan Dickenson struck the bar with Pools goalkeeper Ben Killip beaten in the first half while Graeme Lee’s side had their own misfortune with the woodwork in the second half as Mark Howard was somehow able to divert David Ferguson’s first time effort onto the bar.

Reagan Ogle came close to stealing the points with the final kick of the game when he got on the end of a deep Nicky Feathertstone freekick which Howard was again on hand to prevent.

In truth, neither side did enough to merit the three points and following their late defeat at Bristol Rovers at the weekend Pools will be pleased to have avoided another late defeat here.

Hartlepool United are in action at Brunton Park against Carlisle United in League Two. Picture by FRANK REID.

And here is how the 90 minutes played out at Brunton Park as Pools move 10 points clear of the relegation zone in League Two.

Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:41

Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:41

  • Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Ogle, Byrne, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone, Crawford, Holohan, Molyneux, Carver
  • Subs: Boyes, Hull, Hendrie, Smith, Shelton, Grey, Cullen
  • Carlisle United XI: Howard, Mellor, Armer, McDonald, Guy, ©, Dickenson, Mellish, Feeney, Gibson, Omotoye, Patrick
  • Subs: Norman, Devine, Riley, Alessandra, Abrahams, Whelan, Senior
Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:41

Full time reaction

Some thoughts from our Hartlepool United writer Joe Ramage

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:38

FULL TIME

And it’s the final action of the game as the referee brings an end to things.

It ends goalless at Brunton Park.

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:37

90 - SAVE

What a save from Howard. Featherstone’s freeick finds Ogle and his header is well saved and Carlisle are able to scramble it away from inside the six yard box

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:32

90

Dickenson finds the side netting after Gibson’s strike deflected kindly for him in the area. Pools survive a bit of a scare.

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:30

88 - Sub

Another changes for Pools as Grey comes on for Molyneux

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:28

86

Guy’s freekick takes a deflection and goes out for a corner

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:27

85

Holohan trips Dickenson for a freekick in a dangerous area

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:26

84

Brilliant defending from Odusina who tracked Patrick to deny a Carlisle counter attack

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:25

83

Molyneux wins a corner for Pools as they work it nicely into the area on the left

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:24

82 - SAVE

Killip saves from Armer who had found space away down the left. The Pools keeper was unable to hold but is quickly out to smother Alessandra on the follow up

Richard Mennear