'Confident we will go up' – Hartlepool United's social media boycott ends with wave of positivity as fans react to Bromley defeat
Hartlepool United fans were quick to focus on the positives following the side’s 1-0 defeat at Bromley on Monday afternoon.
It was Pools’ first defeat in 17 league matches as they dropped to fourth in the table and six points behind leaders Torquay United with four games remaining.
There was a social media boycott across football over the bank holiday weekend in response to the ongoing negative, discriminatory abuse aimed at players.
Midfielder Gavan Holohan returned to social media on Tuesday morning to post: “Tough one to take yesterday. Stick together 4 cup finals to go.”
In spite of the defeat, Pools supporters reacted fairly positively on social media – here’s what some of them had to say…
@MonkeyM69913110: “Proud of the players and management for where we are at present, four games left to finish as high as possible. Let's bounce back and push on.”
@Danthom03: “Was always going to be a tough ask. The battle for 3rd is well and truly on. To be honest, I’d be happy with the top 5. If we can avoid away games in the play-offs, I’m confident we will go up.”
@aynzw: “Their keeper had a blinder. Bromley our bogey team confirmed.”
@RonnieC45027878: “Was always going to be a difficult game, under any circumstances, but 3G, quick games turnaround, team in form, leagues top scorer, never do well at Hayes Lane, added to the difficulty. However, felt the game was lost before kick off with team selection and formation.”
Bromley fan, @AlexBromleyfc was also complimentary of Pools as he tweeted: “Great game yesterday, superb advert for the league. Can see why you were unbeaten for so long.”