It was Pools’ first defeat in 17 league matches as they dropped to fourth in the table and six points behind leaders Torquay United with four games remaining.

There was a social media boycott across football over the bank holiday weekend in response to the ongoing negative, discriminatory abuse aimed at players.

Midfielder Gavan Holohan returned to social media on Tuesday morning to post: “Tough one to take yesterday. Stick together 4 cup finals to go.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United fans react to defeat at Bromley.

In spite of the defeat, Pools supporters reacted fairly positively on social media – here’s what some of them had to say…

@MonkeyM69913110: “Proud of the players and management for where we are at present, four games left to finish as high as possible. Let's bounce back and push on.”

@Danthom03: “Was always going to be a tough ask. The battle for 3rd is well and truly on. To be honest, I’d be happy with the top 5. If we can avoid away games in the play-offs, I’m confident we will go up.”

@aynzw: “Their keeper had a blinder. Bromley our bogey team confirmed.”

@RonnieC45027878: “Was always going to be a difficult game, under any circumstances, but 3G, quick games turnaround, team in form, leagues top scorer, never do well at Hayes Lane, added to the difficulty. However, felt the game was lost before kick off with team selection and formation.”

Bromley fan, @AlexBromleyfc was also complimentary of Pools as he tweeted: “Great game yesterday, superb advert for the league. Can see why you were unbeaten for so long.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.