Between 3:00pm on Friday, April 30 and 11:59pm on Monday, May 3, Pools, along with other clubs across the National League, Premier League, EFL, WSL and Women’s Championship will switch off their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

This is in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football.

A club statement read: “As a collective, the game recognises the considerable reach and value of social media to our sport. The connectivity and access to supporters who are at the heart of football remains vital.

“However, the boycott shows English football coming together to emphasise that social media companies must do more to eradicate online hate, while highlighting the importance of educating people in the ongoing fight against discrimination.”

The boycott comes during arguably the biggest weekend of Pools’ season so far as they come up against two play-off rivals in less than 48-hours.

First they host Chesterfield live on BT Sport on Saturday (5:20pm kick-off) before travelling down to face Bromley on Monday (3:00pm kick-off).

While there will be no club social media updates throughout the weekend, the club will still be providing in-game live text commentary via the club website as well as live Mixlr commentary.

Supporters will also be able to stay updated via the Hartlepool Mail live blog and social media accounts throughout the weekend.

