Crawley Town boss apologises after 'awful' Hartlepool United display

Matthew Etherington was left less than impressed with Crawley Town’s performance against Hartlepool United as Pools claimed their first away win of the season to claw back some of the deficit on the Reds in the League Two table.

By Joe Ramage
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 4:33pm

Rollin Menayese headed Keith Curle’s side in front just after the hour mark before Travis Johnson converted into his own net 10 minutes from time to hand Pools a big victory at the foot of the League Two table to move within six points of Crawley.

And former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United midfielder Etherington, who was taking charge of just his second game at the Broadfield Stadium following their win over Swindon Town, was left to apologise to the home supporters who braved the freezing conditions as Pools cruised to a third win of the season against a lacklustre Reds side.

“Poor. That’s the one word that sums it up. I just didn’t recognise us,” said Etherington.

Jayden Davis of Crawley Town on the ball during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Crawley Town and Hartlepool United at Broadfield Stadium. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)
“We asked the players what they thought and a few of them spoke up and said it’s been a common theme this season against teams that are lower down in the league, or who will maybe be a little bit more defensive and sit off. We struggle, and tonight was no different.

“It was an awful performance and I apologise to the fans who turn up on a night like tonight, freezing cold, and seeing that. It's nowhere near good enough.”

As well as their win, Pools were also able to claim just a second clean sheet under manager Curle, with Crawley limited to just one shot on target throughout the entire game which came in second half stoppage time from James Tilley - which Ben Killip saved comfortably.

“One shot on target is nowhere near good enough when you’re playing at home,” said Etherington.

“I'm under no illusions that performance was really, really poor. When teams have possession against us, who are more dominant in that sense, we seem to be fine.

“It’s the other end of the spectrum where we really struggle.”

After results elsewhere across the weekend it means Hartlepool remain out of the bottom two before their return to the Suit Direct Stadium to take on Newport County.

