Hartlepool United confirm goalkeeper exit with ex-Norwich City and Chelsea stopper to end four-year stay at the Suit Direct Stadium

Ben Killip will leave Hartlepool United this summer after the club confirmed they were unable to reach an agreement with the goalkeeper over a new deal.

By Joe Ramage
Published 15th May 2023, 10:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:28 BST

Killip was one of the longest serving members within the Hartlepool squad having joined the club in 2019 from Braintree, when the club was still in the National League.

Since then, Killip has gone on to make 150 appearances for the club – moving him into the top 100 all time in the club’s history.

The 27-year-old, who made his debut in a 3-1 defeat to Sutton United in August 2019, signed a one-year deal last summer and made his final appearance in Hartlepool's 1-1 draw with Stockport County to close out their stay in League Two.

Ben Killip will leave Hartlepool United this summer. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Ben Killip will leave Hartlepool United this summer. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Killip produced a man of the match display, including a stoppage time penalty save, but will now move on from the club at the end of his deal in the summer.

A club statement said: “Following recent discussions, we can now confirm that Ben Killip will leave the club following the expiration of his contract.

"Four seasons. 150 appearances. We’d like to thank Ben for all his hard work and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Ben Killip's final Hartlepool United performance came in the 1-1 draw with Stockport County. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)Ben Killip's final Hartlepool United performance came in the 1-1 draw with Stockport County. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)
Killip joins full-back Jamie Sterry in confirming their exit from the club with captain Nicky Featherstone yet to agree a new deal.

Sterry and Killip are the latest members of the club’s National League promotion winning side to leave the club with the number remaining now down to just four pending Featherstone’s decision.

Hartlepool boss John Askey had hinted his interest in retaining Killip’s services heading into next season after his fine display at Stockport.

But having lost his place in goal this season to Leicester City loanee Jakub Stolarczyk, Killip has made the decision to move on from the Suit Direct Stadium.

"I said to him he was going to play [against Stockport] and by no means did I want him to leave the football club,” said Askey.

"We couldn’t ask anymore of Ben. It’s been hard for him because Jak has been doing so well but I always knew we had two good goalkeepers and he pulled out all the stops and he’s put himself into the shop window and he’s shown me what a good goalkeeper he is.”

