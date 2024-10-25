Darren Robinson: Hartlepool United midfielder recalled from loan spell by parent club Derby County
The 19-year-old initially signed on loan for Pools until January but has found his opportunities limited, making just two starts and four substitute appearances.
Having come through the ranks at Portadown in his homeland of Northern Ireland, Robinson signed for Dungannon Swifts before moving to Pride Park in 2021.
The teenager established himself as captain of Derby's under-21 side and has made four first team appearances, including one in the league.
He is also a regular in the Northern Ireland under-21 squad and was called up twice during his time at Pools.
However, his spell at the Prestige Group Stadium proved a frustrating one as he struggled to break into a competitive midfield.
His first start came against Forest Green Rovers in September and he was singled out for praise by manager Darren Sarll but he was substituted after just 25 minutes the following weekend against Sutton.
The midfielder is now set to return to his parent club two months earlier than planned.
