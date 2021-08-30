Three wins from their opening four games and controlling performances at Victoria Park sees Pools sitting fifth in the League Two table with games in hand on three of the four teams above them.

Hartlepool were heading into the unknown slightly on their return to the fourth tier after a four year absence. They have a young squad and manager, most of whom hadn’t proven themselves in the EFL.

But so far, Dave Challinor’s side are more than holding their own since making the step-up, quelling any pre-season concerns.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Carlisle United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 28th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I wouldn’t say it’s beyond my wildest dreams or anything because you always want to start the season positively,” Challinor said.

"Pre-season is what it is and of course there were a few hiccups but the first league game we went back to what we know with players that know us as best as we could.

"Things have started well, better than we expected because we were going into the unknown a little bit. Obviously I’m really happy with how things have gone.”

After beating Carlisle United 2-1 at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon, Pools now make the cross-country journey to Brunton Park in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday evening (7pm kick-off).

And the Pools boss is planning to rotate his squad for the game.

“It does give us the chance to make changes but we ultimately want to win the game and that’s the key part,” he added.

"We will make changes and some will be enforced because of niggles and things we picked up on Saturday. If it were a league game we’d probably have a couple missing out but we want to go and win.

"We played Middlesbrough in a friendly last week and the players involved in that game were really good so we will make changes and give people opportunities.

"But let’s be real, we’re giving opportunities to experienced pros that have every right to justify that they’re a valuable part of our squad and could quite easily step in for the players who played on Saturday. It’s an opportunity for them to further enhance the theory that they should be in the starting 11."

