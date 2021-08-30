Dave Challinor describes Hartlepool United's 'ideal' end to the transfer window
It’s deadline day tomorrow and Hartlepool United are still hoping to conduct some late transfer business.
Dave Challinor has made 10 summer signings so far at Pools but transfer activity has been quiet since Will Goodwin’s arrival on loan from Stoke City over a fortnight ago.
But the Pools boss is keen to strengthen his side even more to help build on the positive start they’ve made to life back in League Two.
The club are still in the market for another striker as well as a left-sided centre-back and further goalkeeping cover.
And when asked about what business he hopes to get done between now and the end of the window, the Hartlepool manager told The Mail: “I’d like to have at least three players in if possible but we need to see where we are.
"That’s blue sky thinking from me in terms of what I think we need to see us through until January.
"Those are the positions I’ve spoken about. As well as the lads up front have done, they are young lads and there’s a lot of expectation on them so you’d expect them to be up and down a little bit.
"We still need to get Culls [Mark Cullen] up to speed, Fela [Olomola] up to speed to take the slack off them a little bit.
"If that doesn’t happen, I’m not overly concerned and there will always be a bit of trepidation because it’s the unknown and it’s the first time I’ve had to deal with it as a manager.
"You just hope you’re a little bit lucky and once the window closes, you don’t go and pick up three injuries on Saturday or something.
"Touchwood that won’t be the case and we will be able to compete with the squad that we’ve got. We’ve shown that if we’re at full strength that we’re more than a match for the teams we’ve faced.”
Deadline day will see Pools travel to face Carlisle United for the second time in three days, this time in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Challinor’s side will be hoping for a repeat of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over The Cumbrians.