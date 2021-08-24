The Pools boss has lost two key members of his backroom staff in the past week in assistant Joe Parkinson and head physio Ian Gallagher. The search for their replacements is currently ongoing.

But that hasn’t deterred Challinor from wanting to stay at Pools as he still hopes to commit his future to the club.

Challinor’s current deal at Victoria Park expires at the end of the current campaign and his comments following the opening day win over Crawley Town sparked plenty of speculation over his future by highlighting a clear disagreement between the manager and the club’s hierarchy.

Challinor joined Pools in November 2019 and went on to lead the club to promotion back to the Football League in his first full season in charge.

The 45-year-old is still predominantly based in the north west and is seeking a deal that best suits him and his family. Discussions remain ongoing although no further progress has been made.

“No not at the moment, but we’re certainly not any further apart if you like,” Challinor admitted.

“There’s lots of stuff happening at the football club at the moment, there’s new staff coming in, covid amongst staff, so this week has been a little bit manic.

“I’m sure that situation will get sorted out and I’m comfortable in where I am at and where we need to get to and hopefully there’s some good news not far around the corner.”

