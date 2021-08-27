Dave Challinor delivers Hartlepool United team news update ahead of Carlisle United clash

Pools are looking to continue their solid start to life back in the Football League and make it three home league wins on the spin to star the new campaign.

And Challinor will have a fully fit squad of players to choose from for the match at Victoria Park with Joe Grey back available after recovering from a long term back injury.

The 18-year-old played 45-minutes in a training ground friendly against Middlesbrough at Rockliffe. Fela Olomola also played 45-minutes while Mark Cullen played 70-minutes.

Several trialists were also involved in the match for Pools with Challinor still looking to add to his squad before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

A free week on the training ground has allowed players to recover and led to no new injuries in the squad ahead of Friday’s session.

“We're in pretty good shape,” Challinor said. “We've trained with a big group, almost too big a group at times.

"Everyone is fit and available for Saturday, the treatment room is empty, we have a few niggles but nothing that should keep anyone out.”

After beating Walsall 2-0 at Victoria Park last weekend, Challinor is reluctant to make any changes to his side even though he has a full squad of players available for selection for the first time this season.

“The players will control a lot of the decisions we make,” he told The Mail.

“Sometimes you look at games and make changes based on the opposition.

"We did that last week in terms of what best suits us and how we may need to change things. We can do that within the personnel we've got so largely I suspect we'll have the same side.

"Having everyone fit brings challenges but it brings good challenges and ones that we will absolutely take over all those things being dictated for us in terms of we had to pick from so many players and people had to be in the squad out of necessity rather than on merit.”

