Over 6,000 tickets had been sold – 6,112 to be exact – for the visit of Carlisle United on Saturday afternoon.

Pools defender Zaine Francis-Angol is no stranger to playing in front of thousands of fans every week. He spent three seasons at Fir Park with Motherwell, even scoring in front of 7,500 supporters against Celtic back in 2014.

But after more recent spells at Fylde and Boreham Wood, the Antigua and Barbuda international continues to be blown away by the level of support shown towards the Pools players.

Zaine Francis-Angol of Hartlepool United in action with Carlisle United's Tristan Abrahams during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Carlisle United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 28th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Saturday’s 2-1 win over Carlisle United was case in point as the side continued their perfect start to the League Two season at Victoria Park.

“It was crazy,” Francis-Angol said following the win. “Even just going out for the warm up, the far corner was already bouncing, I couldn’t believe it, it looks like they got there even before we did!

“The support was outstanding and it really gives you a massive boost on the pitch. It gives you that extra 10-per-cent when the fans are singing and it’s bouncing like that.

"I’m delighted with the win and the performance from the boys, it was another solid performance. We were disappointed to concede but we came out with a win in the end and it’s the three points that matter.”

Stunning goals from Tyler Burey and Gavan Holohan saw Pools claim another valuable three points on home turf to move up to fifth in the League Two table after four matches.

Supporter celebrations at The Vic lasted long after the full-time whistle which caused some noise problems when it came to the post match interviews.

Francis-Angol, well aware of the issue, couldn’t help but laugh through it.

“They’re having a great time,” he chuckled as the background cheers increased in volume.

"It makes a massive difference when you’ve got a fanbase like this. I thought I saw the best of it at the play-off final but I came here [Saturday] and I’m surprised even more. It’s amazing support that we get here and it makes a massive difference.”

