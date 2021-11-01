Dave Challinor set to leave Hartlepool United to become Stockport County manager

After a difficult weekend in London, Pools’ available players had the day off on Sunday before returning to training at Maiden Castle on Monday morning ahead of Tuesday’s match against Everton under-21s (7pm kick-off).

Challinor was ‘in as normal’ for training on Monday but The Mail understands that he will not be in the dugout for the match at Victoria Park for the Papa John’s Trophy match with Stockport set to be his next destination.

There has been no official confirmation from any club source as of yet with Pools’ chairman Raj Singh recently confirming that he had rejected an approach from The Hatters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Challinor led Hartlepool back to the Football League last season and recently signed a new three year deal at the club.

But Stockport made the Pools boss their number one target to replace Simon Rusk, who was sacked last week.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.