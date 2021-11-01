Dave Challinor set to leave Hartlepool United to become Stockport County manager
Dave Challinor is looking increasingly likely to leave Hartlepool United to join Stockport County.
After a difficult weekend in London, Pools’ available players had the day off on Sunday before returning to training at Maiden Castle on Monday morning ahead of Tuesday’s match against Everton under-21s (7pm kick-off).
Challinor was ‘in as normal’ for training on Monday but The Mail understands that he will not be in the dugout for the match at Victoria Park for the Papa John’s Trophy match with Stockport set to be his next destination.
There has been no official confirmation from any club source as of yet with Pools’ chairman Raj Singh recently confirming that he had rejected an approach from The Hatters.
Challinor led Hartlepool back to the Football League last season and recently signed a new three year deal at the club.
But Stockport made the Pools boss their number one target to replace Simon Rusk, who was sacked last week.