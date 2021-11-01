Dave Challinor set to leave Hartlepool United to become Stockport County manager

Dave Challinor is looking increasingly likely to leave Hartlepool United to join Stockport County.

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 1st November 2021, 6:37 pm

After a difficult weekend in London, Pools’ available players had the day off on Sunday before returning to training at Maiden Castle on Monday morning ahead of Tuesday’s match against Everton under-21s (7pm kick-off).

Challinor was ‘in as normal’ for training on Monday but The Mail understands that he will not be in the dugout for the match at Victoria Park for the Papa John’s Trophy match with Stockport set to be his next destination.

There has been no official confirmation from any club source as of yet with Pools’ chairman Raj Singh recently confirming that he had rejected an approach from The Hatters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Challinor led Hartlepool back to the Football League last season and recently signed a new three year deal at the club.

But Stockport made the Pools boss their number one target to replace Simon Rusk, who was sacked last week.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Dave ChallinorLondonRichard Mennear