David Ferguson: long-serving defender's departure divides opinion among Hartlepool United fans

The decision to allow long-serving defender David Ferguson to leave has divided Hartlepool United fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old, who made 236 appearances for Pools and was an integral part of the side that won promotion back to the Football League in 2021, featuring in the National League team of the season, left to sign for Gateshead on Wednesday.

It had been widely expected that Ferguson, who became the 13th player to leave Pools this summer, would sign on for another season; indeed, the experienced full-back expressed his desire to remain at Victoria Park after scoring in the final day draw with Forest Green Rovers on May 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet, for whatever reason, it wasn't to be. In their retained list, published last month, Pools revealed that Ferguson was one of four players to have been offered a new contract, along with Nathan Sheron, who has since agreed a new deal, Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey. Speaking to Gateshead's official club website, Ferguson suggested talks with Pools had "fizzled out"; perhaps he was simply not in new manager Simon Grayson's plans.

The departure of long-serving defender David Ferguson has divided opinion among Hartlepool United fans. Picture by Frank Reid.

Ferguson took to social media to post a heartfelt message to Pools fans, pointedly reminding supporters that "it's YOUR club" and hinting that his departure was "out of my control". One thing seems clear, Ferguson would have stayed at Victoria Park if the decision was down to him.

Few would dispute that the versatile defender, who can operate at full-back or as a left-sided centre-half, has been a stellar servant during his time at the club. Having signed from York in the summer of 2020, he established himself as a firm fan favourite in his debut season, registering 11 assists in 43 games as Pools were promoted back to the Football League after edging out Torquay in a thrilling play-off final. Ferguson enjoyed a similarly excellent campaign as Pools returned to League Two, taking the step up in his stride and impressing with his relentless energy, determination and desire. He scored in the FA Cup third round win over Blackpool, who he had captained earlier in his career, to set up a memorable trip to Premier League Crystal Palace, while he also played an important role as Pools reached the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy, missing out on a first ever trip to Wembley after losing to Rotherham on penalties.

The summer of 2022 was one of change for Pools and, for pretty much the first time, Ferguson found his place in the side under threat after new manager Paul Hartley signed fellow Scotsman Brody Paterson from Celtic. Ferguson, for the most part, managed to maintain his place in the side but, like many of his teammates, found it difficult to contend with three changes in the dugout - Hartley was sacked after 11 games, while John Askey replaced Keith Curle in February - as well as a whole host of different approaches and formations. In the end, Pools were relegated back to the National League and a lot of the progress made under Dave Challinor was undone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the departure of Nicky Featherstone, Ferguson was appointed captain in the summer of 2023. The defender had fulfilled the role before, having been appointed Blackpool's skipper in 2015 when he was just 21. Yet, almost from the outset, he appeared to struggle with the weight of his new role; Pools won four of their first five games but results took a turn for the worse and Askey's side soon started to plummet down the table. Ferguson seemed to withdraw into his shell and his performances suffered as a result. It was no great surprise when he relinquished the armband in January and the veteran Featherstone, who had returned to the club in October, was reinstated as captain. Ferguson's performances improved and he struck up an effective partnership with Mani Dieseruvwe, finishing the season with seven assists.

The 2024/25 campaign, Ferguson's fifth and final season in blue and white, was a mixed bag. Ferguson appeared to struggle to adapt to life under Darren Sarll, who wanted his full-backs to focus on defending and thus limited their opportunities to maraud forward. He seemed to benefit from yet another change in the dugout and produced a number of impressive performances under Lennie Lawrence, who hailed him as a "League Two left-back".

Even then, there were calls for Pools to explore other options at full-back. Former Nottingham Forest, RB Leipzig and Newcastle defender Matthew Bondswell arrived in November but was unable to displace Ferguson and was released in January having managed just nine minutes of National League football. Things might have been different after Pools swooped to sign Jack Robinson following his release from Carlisle; Robinson started successive games ahead of Ferguson and looked bright enough, only to suffer a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury in March's defeat to York. Ferguson announced his return to the starting XI three days later with a spectacular free-kick against Fylde.

To some fans, Ferguson had lost some of the energy, dynamism and pace that made him so effective during his first two seasons at Pools. To others, he remained a reliable, consistent and committed member of the side, while his relationship with impressive West Brom loanee Reyes Cleary in the second half of last season suggested a new maturity and experience to his game, something from which Gateshead will surely hope to profit. Even his detractors would struggle to dispute his love for the club, the town and the fans, in spite of the considerable criticism he endured, particularly since Pools were relegated back to the National League. Whether fans felt now was the right or wrong time to allow Ferguson to leave, Pools have given themselves even more work to do this summer; although new signings are expected imminently, Pools have just 11 players under contract with less than two months to go until the new National League season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no other recognised left-back at the club, Pools will be eager to move quickly to secure Ferguson's replacement, especially given that there is less than two weeks until their opening pre-season friendly, albeit last summer's trip to FC Hartlepool was used as a chance to look at a whole host of trialists. Perhaps the most obvious candidate is Gateshead's Joe Grayson, who is the son of new Pools boss Simon. The 26-year-old, who was on trial at Pools in the summer of 2023, has spent the last two seasons at the Gateshead International Stadium and was part of the Heed side that won the FA Trophy last year. Although he remains under contract at Gateshead, there are some suggestions Pools might be able to engineer a deal, perhaps involving a swap with attacker Adam Campbell, who endured a torrid first campaign at Victoria Park.

Pools are preparing to announce their first summer signings before the weekend. Bradford City right-back Callum Johnson is expected to be one of the first names through the door, while Tranmere's Brad Walker, who came through the ranks at Pools and made more than 100 appearances at Victoria Park, has been linked with a return. Whatever fans might think of Ferguson, Pools will do well to replace his passion, commitment and love for the club. With a whole host of other issues to contend with, Pools now need to move quickly to secure Ferguson's replacement.